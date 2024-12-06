JUI-F sets Dec 8 deadline for Madrasah Registration Bill, warns of Islamabad protest

ISLAMABAD: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Friday warned the federal government of a protest march to Islamabad if the long-pending Madrasah Registration Bill is not passed by December 8.

The bill, aimed at regulating and registering religious seminaries, has faced delays despite being approved by both houses of Parliament.

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri, JUI-F’s General Secretary, expressed frustration over the delay, accusing the government of deliberately obstructing the process. “This is a malicious attempt to block the bill, but we are firm in our demand. The government must approve the bill by December 8,” Haidri said during a press conference.

He added that the JUI-F does not wish to resort to protests, given the fragile state of the country, but emphasized that the delay is unacceptable. Haidri clarified that the bill is not only supported by JUI-F and Wafaqul Madaris but also endorsed by all major religious seminary organizations across Pakistan.

The Madrasah Registration Bill was returned by President Asif Ali Zardari to the Prime Minister’s Office, citing legal objections. Sources revealed that the president questioned the bill’s legal validity and expressed concerns about its jurisdictional clarity.

The bill’s delay has led to tensions within the ruling coalition, with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman raising the issue in direct conversations with key political figures.

In a recent telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed his dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of the bill. The prime minister assured him that all concerns would be addressed and the matter resolved promptly.

“We stand firm on our position and will not allow any infringement on the freedom and independence of madrasas,” Rehman asserted, urging the government to avoid politicizing the issue.

Earlier, in a meeting with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Maulana Fazlur Rehman raised similar concerns. Bilawal assured the JUI-F leader that he would speak with the president to ensure the bill’s approval. “I will talk to the government and find out why the bill has not been signed,” Bilawal reportedly said.

Haidri warned that if the government fails to meet the December 8 deadline, the party will march towards Islamabad to protest. “We are religious people and do not wish to take such steps, but the delay is forcing our hand,” he stated.

The JUI-F leader emphasized that the issue transcends the interests of any single party or organization and impacts the broader community of religious seminaries.

The bill has been a critical demand of JUI-F, a key ally of the government, but its passage has been fraught with legal and procedural hurdles. Despite assurances from coalition leaders, the delays risk straining ties further.

The government now faces a tight deadline to address JUI-F’s demands and resolve the legislative and legal challenges surrounding the bill before the situation escalates.