Meghan Markle accused of making ‘money’ while Prince Harry struggles for identity

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly “drifting apart” as a married couple.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been making solo public appearances, reportedly due to a shift in their ventures.

While Harry addressed speculations about their marital troubles during his solo appearance at The New York Times’ DealBook Summit, royal expert Duncan Larcombe still thinks “they are drifting apart as a married couple.”

Duncan told Mirror, “I think they’re just starting to pursue their own causes and aims. It wasn’t that long ago that if Meghan gave a speech, Harry would be sat in the shadows watching her. And we seem to have gone beyond that now.”

“Whether that’s a deliberate ploy or not, we simply don’t know. But I do think that the further they are apart in a professional and public sense, the more it will look like they are drifting apart as a married couple,” he added.

Additionally, Duncan also shared his views on Harry and Meghan’s dynamics, saying, “when they first arrived in California, they were a power couple with their own similar agendas – which was criticising the royal family. Now they’ve got through that.”

He went on to say, “It certainly looks from the outside looking in that there is this separation between them, in terms of what their priorities are. I think that’s a really interesting development because it does beg the question ‘What are they all about?’ Are they a commercial entity or are they royals without a portfolio?”

“It’s a bit confusing to know what’s actually driving them, other than trying to make money if you’re Meghan, and from Harry’s point of view, trying to prove that you’re still a decent chap who is hardworking,” the expert added.