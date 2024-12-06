Rain, snowfall likely in parts of Pakistan from tomorrow

The ongoing cold wave in the country is expected to intensify further as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain and snowfall in different parts of the country from December 7.

The weather department had predicted rain with snowfall over the hills in the upper parts of the country due to the cold wave conditions affecting most parts of the country from December 8 to 14, which would help provide relief to those residing in the smog-affected areas.

It further forecasts a significant drop in day and night temperatures due to the cold wave conditions.

Day temperatures are likely to drop 4 to 6 degrees Celsius below normal in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir while 5 to 7 degrees Celsius below normal temperatures in Balochistan and Sindh.

The Met Office said that moderate rain, and thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Buner, Shangla, Manshera, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Astore, Ghizer, Gilgit, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Kotli, Haveli and Bagh from December 7 to 11 with occasional gaps.

Light to moderate rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad and Jhang on December 7 and 8.

About the possible impacts, the PMD advised the farmers to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast particularly frost conditions.

The citizens should avoid long periods of outdoor exposure in cold and windy weather during night and morning hours, it added.

The PMC advised tourists and travellers visiting mountainous areas to remain cautious during the period.

The weather department asked all the concerned authorities to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation, particularly in northern areas.