BCCI rejects PCB’s renewed proposal amid Champions Trophy deadlock

KARACHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has rejected the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) latest proposal aimed at resolving the ongoing impasse over the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, sources disclosed on Thursday.

The PCB had suggested a “partnership formula” that would apply for the next three years, proposing that Pakistan play at neutral venues for ICC tournaments hosted by India, in exchange for India doing the same during Pakistan-hosted events. This condition was introduced after a hybrid model was tentatively agreed upon earlier, allowing India to play its Champions Trophy matches at a neutral venue while the rest of the tournament remained in Pakistan.

Initially, the PCB sought to implement this arrangement until the conclusion of the ICC’s Future Tours Programme cycle in 2031. However, facing resistance from the BCCI, the PCB scaled down its proposal to a three-year period.

Just before a scheduled ICC board meeting in Dubai, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi inquired about the BCCI’s stance on the revised proposal. The Indian board, however, declined, leading Naqvi to postpone the meeting, further delaying clarity on the fate of the tournament. The Champions Trophy is slated to take place in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi from February 19 to March 9, 2025.

The BCCI’s refusal aligns with the Indian government’s long-standing policy of avoiding bilateral cricket engagements with Pakistan due to political tensions between the neighbors. While the two teams have not faced each other in a bilateral series since 2012, they continue to compete in ICC events and the Asia Cup.

The PCB had hoped that Pakistan’s participation in the ICC World Cup held in India last year would pave the way for reciprocity, with India touring Pakistan for the Champions Trophy. However, with India’s participation in the tournament contingent on the hybrid model, the PCB insists on “equal terms” for future engagements, as reiterated by Mohsin Naqvi last week.

The issue has gained further complexity with Jay Shah, BCCI secretary and son of Indian Home Minister Amit Shah, assuming the ICC presidency on December 1. Sources suggest Shah delayed taking office to avoid presiding over unresolved tensions between India and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, ICC broadcasters are urging the governing body to finalize the tournament schedule, with less than three months remaining before the event begins.

The PCB, aware of its strategic position in ICC politics, is reportedly leveraging all options to counter India’s hardline stance. However, the standoff shows no signs of resolution, casting a shadow over the Champions Trophy’s future.