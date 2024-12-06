Meghan Markle Faces More Criticism Than Harry from Montecito Neighbours

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have called Montecito their home for the past four years, but not all their neighbours seem impressed.

In a new German documentary titled Harry – The Lost Prince, residents from their upscale Santa Barbara neighborhood shared their views on the couple. One neighbour, Richard Mineards, commented on their luxurious lifestyle and criticised Meghan for her lack of involvement in local activities.

“She doesn’t really go out or get involved with the community,” he noted. “Harry has to a certain extent, because he’s quite jolly… but Meghan doesn’t seem to get seen anywhere… And you don’t see him either.”

In an exclusive interview with the Mirror, royal commentator Duncan Larcombe was asked about the Sussexes’ position within their neighbourhood.

He said: “They are the public couple that claim to crave privacy and that I suppose would involve the local community. But when you have young children, they all mix with other young children at schools or nurseries. Are they going to play the role of just another parent?

“It sounds from the documentary that no, they are keeping themselves close to themselves, which doesn’t go down well at all in their community by the sounds of it.”

Harry – The Lost Prince, which aired on the German ZDF network, was made by award-winning filmmaker Ulrike Grünewald, who spoke to the couple’s Montecito neighbours, royal experts and former acquaintances to the Sussexes’ life post-royal exit, including their quest for relevance and Prince Harry’s challenges within the royal family.