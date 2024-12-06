Kensington Palace Shares New Update on Kate Middleton’s Carol Service

Kensington Palace has released new major update on Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s Christmas Carol Service, taking palace today, Friday December 6.

Kensington Palace, the office of Kate Middleton and Prince William, took to social media and shared new update.

The palace announced that Charlie Mackesy, an author and illustrator, has designed a bespoke illustration for the front cover of the Order of Service for this year’s ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service.

Sharing the illustration, the palace captioned it, “How did I help?” “You were by my side, which was everything.”

“Looking forward to tomorrow’s Together at Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey, celebrating love and empathy this festive season.”

Kate Middleton also thanked Charlie Mackesy for the latest move, saying “Thank you @charliemackesy for bringing this year’s theme to life with a brilliant illustration!”

According to media reports, Westminster Abbey will be filled with 1,600 people who have supported others in their communities, whether on a personal level with friends and family, through their work, or as they selflessly give up their time through volunteering.