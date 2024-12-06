Brad Pitt Spotted Filming F1 Movie at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Amid Custody Battle With Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt was seen at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as he filmed scenes for F1, an upcoming movie blending the drama of Formula 1 with a fictional storyline. Set for release in June, the film stars Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a retired 1990s driver who returns to mentor rookie racer Joshua Pearce, played by Damson Idris, for the fictional Apex Grand Prix team.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and seven-time F1 champion Sir Lewis Hamilton, the film boasts an impressive cast, including Javier Bardem, Sarah Niles, Kerry Condon, and Tobias Menzies. Real-life F1 stars like Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, and Fernando Alonso make cameo appearances as themselves, alongside contributions from all 10 F1 teams.

During his time in Abu Dhabi, Pitt donned a white racing jumpsuit and was seen filming with Idris and interacting with F1 teams, including Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz Jr. and Charles Leclerc. Sainz later shared a group selfie featuring Pitt and the Ferrari crew, captioned: “Look who photobombed our team pic.”

The project also saw filming at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, with Pitt undergoing months of training to drive the race cars. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer described him as a natural behind the wheel, noting that even professional drivers praised his skill.

This isn’t Pitt’s first venture in the UAE. In 2015, he filmed parts of War Machine in Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah, with local landmarks doubling as Afghan scenery.

Fans can expect F1 to hit theaters in June, promising a mix of high-speed action and compelling drama.