Prince Harry and Meghan’s post-Megxit lifestyle Slammed in New German Documentary

A new German documentary, Harry: The Lost Prince, delivers a scathing critique of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s life after leaving the British royal family. The film scrutinizes their public statements against their lavish lifestyle, particularly highlighting their luxury travel and appearances in economically challenged nations like Nigeria and Colombia.

Royal commentator Russell Myers pointed out the disconnect between the couple’s actions and words, stating, “Turning up in some of the world’s poorest communities while wearing tens of thousands of pounds worth of designer clothing sends the wrong message.” The documentary also challenges their credibility by highlighting inconsistencies in their advocacy and actions.

Royal expert Jack Royston added that Harry and Meghan’s fallout with the royal family has undermined their influence. “Firing hand grenades at Harry’s relatives has hurt their ability to make a positive impact because a lot of people just aren’t listening to them anymore,” he said.

The film claims Harry and Meghan are out of favor with Hollywood elites despite their California move and accuses them of using royal secrets to sustain their lifestyle. It also highlights that their charity, Archewell, saw its donations plummet from $13 million in 2021 to $2 million in 2022, raising questions about their donor base.

Adding to the controversy, People magazine revealed that Archewell donated $250,000 to President Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley Biden. Critics speculate such expenditures might have contributed to the charity’s dwindling support.

The documentary has sparked intense reactions, with viewers calling it a “damning” portrayal of the couple’s struggles and public missteps.

