Ariana Grande Gives ‘Powerful’ Message to Body Shamers

Ariana Grande has finally revealed how she handles society’s beauty standards.

The actress and singer, who has been trolled for months over her skinny frame, became emotional while addressing the “overwhelming” pressure women feel to “always look perfect.”

I’ve been kind of doing this (be in showbusiness) in front of the public and kind of been a specimen in a petri dish really since I was 16 or 17, so I have heard it all,” said Ariana.

“I’ve heard every version of it – of what’s wrong with me. And then you fix it, and then it’s wrong for different reasons,” she further said. “But that’s everything from – even just the simplest thing – your appearance, you know?”

The Bang Bang hitmaker added that it is “hard to protect yourself from that noise” when “you’re young and you’re hearing all kinds of things.”

Ariana continued, “I think that it’s something that is uncomfortable no matter what scale you’re experiencing it on, even if you go to Thanksgiving dinner, and someone’s granny says, ‘Oh my God, you look skinnier! What happened?’ or ‘You look heavier! What happened?’”

Warning commenting on someone’s look is “dangerous,” she said, “I think in today’s society, there is a comfortability that we shouldn’t have at all – commenting on others’ looks, appearance, what they think is going on behind the scenes or health or how they present themselves.

“From what you’re wearing to your body to your face to your everything… there’s a comfortability that people have commenting on that that I think is really dangerous, and I think it’s dangerous for all parties involved,” the Wicked actress added.