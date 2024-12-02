Kim Kardashian Faces Social Media Backlash After Sharing ‘Wicked’ Photos

Kim Kardashian got bashed for “privilege” after she shared pictures of a private screening of Wicked on Sunday.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram, sharing pictures which revealed she had hosted a Wicked slumber party at her mansion in Los Angeles in October, prior to the film’s release.

The 44-year-old was joined by sisters Khloe, Kourtney, and Kylie, along with their children and mom Kris Jenner, for the party.

The reality star also arranged customised movie merchandise for her guests including shirts, pajamas, dolls, and a pink and green buffet, as well as a green carpet entrance. “Wicked pajama party,” read the caption.

However fans criticised the Kardashian over the lavish event, “The privilege is real,” wrote one.

Another said, “Lol the privilege.”

A third chimed in, “I mean, if I had the mula, I would do the same thing… us peasants will just live vicariously thru this pic…I do wonder how much money they spent to make this happen…”

“How much did that cost? Probaby more than a homeless shelter,” one bitterly noted.