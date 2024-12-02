Jennifer Lopez stuns in sheer top and leather skirt for Beverly Hills dinner

Jennifer Lopez showed off her sultry side on Saturday night, stepping out in Beverly Hills for a late-night dinner at celebrity hotspot Cipriani. The 55-year-old singer rocked a sparkling sheer top paired with a brown leather skirt, completing the look with brown leather boots and a brown Hermès Birkin bag.

Her dinner appearance followed a casual yet stylish Black Friday shopping trip in the same neighborhood, where Lopez was seen in wide-leg blue jeans, a white blouse, and a beige coat. She accessorized with oversized brown shades, another Birkin bag, and open-toed heels.

Lopez, who celebrated Thanksgiving without her estranged husband Ben Affleck amid their ongoing divorce, shared a joyful post on Instagram, showing off a holiday turkey.

Meanwhile, Affleck spent the day with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, serving meals at a charity event for the homeless in Los Angeles.