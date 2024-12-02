Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez stuns in sheer top and leather skirt for Beverly Hills dinner

By Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez showed off her sultry side on Saturday night, stepping out in Beverly Hills for a late-night dinner at celebrity hotspot Cipriani. The 55-year-old singer rocked a sparkling sheer top paired with a brown leather skirt, completing the look with brown leather boots and a brown Hermès Birkin bag.

Her dinner appearance followed a casual yet stylish Black Friday shopping trip in the same neighborhood, where Lopez was seen in wide-leg blue jeans, a white blouse, and a beige coat. She accessorized with oversized brown shades, another Birkin bag, and open-toed heels.

Lopez, who celebrated Thanksgiving without her estranged husband Ben Affleck amid their ongoing divorce, shared a joyful post on Instagram, showing off a holiday turkey.

Meanwhile, Affleck spent the day with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, serving meals at a charity event for the homeless in Los Angeles.

