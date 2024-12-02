Princess Kate, Prince William’s Focus On Fewer Charities Leads To Greater Impact

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams has commended Princess Kate for her touching message ahead of her fourth annual Westminster Abbey carol service.

In the letter, the Princess of Wales encourages the attendees to embrace love and compassion during challenging times, underscoring the importance of unity and empathy during the festive season.

Scheduled for December 6, the carol service reflects Princess Kate’s continued dedication to bringing communities together through meaningful events.

Fitzwilliams emphasised its wide-reaching impact, noting that the service will be connected to 15 centers across the UK and broadcast globally on Christmas Eve, spreading its uplifting message to audiences around the world.

“This is the fourth carol service, in fact, that she will have organised,”

In her message, Princess Kate highlighted the value of pausing to reflect during the holiday season, emphasizing the importance of cherishing meaningful connections.

Richard Fitzwilliams noted that the public resonates deeply with Princess Kate’s relatable approach, particularly during challenging periods, as she conveys empathy and hope in her initiatives.

“Bringing up a family in the conditions that have been so traumatic this year, I think the people can feel and identify with her more in this particular respect,” he said.

The royal commentator praised the support from Prince William and the Middletons, whom he described as “the unsung heroes”.

He also commended the couple’s focused approach to charitable work.

“William and Catherine are attached to far fewer charities – so many senior royals used to be linked to hundreds, but they do so much more for the ones they have,” Fitzwilliams explained.

He added: “They do so much more for the ones that they are actually attached to, and I think make more of an impact in that way.”

The Together At Christmas carol service is set to take place at Westminster Abbey on Friday, December 6. The event will feature the Prince and Princess of Wales, who will be joined by other members of the Royal Family in attendance.