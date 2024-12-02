Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Criticised At Every Turn For Their Choices

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are focused on spending quality time together as a family, preparing to celebrate Christmas in California with their children, Archie and Lilibet.

Despite facing constant media scrutiny, a source close to the couple shared that they maintain a strong partnership in their personal and professional lives.

The couple has faced public criticism throughout their journey, especially regarding their separate engagements, but the source explained that their decision to pursue individual passions while also collaborating on joint projects works for them as a couple.

They said: “When they’re together, there’s headlines that Meghan is too controlling or trying to be the star of the show.”

“The Duke and Duchess are a married couple and in a normal relationship, you don’t do every single thing together,” the source told Page Six.

“They also have to raise a five and a three-year-old and somebody has to remain in California while the other person is out of state.

“It also wouldn’t make sense for Meghan to be the focal point for Harry’s patronages, and the same goes for Meghan’s philanthropic efforts, for example if it’s something to do with women, which is near and dear to her heart.

Despite the couple undergoing separate engagements, the pair are still engaging in joint projects, with their latest Netflix project, Polo, releasing on December 10.

The source describes their joint projects as “appropriate overlap”.

“For example when they went to Columbia to further the work of their foundation, then you see them work as a unit,” they add.

In December 2020, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry launched the Archewell Foundation, almost a year after stepping down from their royal duties. Through the charity, the couple has worked together on various philanthropic initiatives, receiving significant praise for their efforts.

However, according to a separate source, Meghan has found the constant media speculation about their marriage to be emotionally taxing. The ongoing rumors have added stress, with Meghan feeling the weight of public opinion, especially as she deals with the scrutiny over their personal and professional choices.

The source said: “She has really felt the strain in recent weeks, and with all the speculation surrounding her and Harry and their marriage.

“They haven’t done themselves any favours by doing so many separate events but this is what they have decided to do as it works best for them at the moment as a couple and they both feel they can shine at events that are close to their hearts.

“But it does upset her that, while Harry was getting praised for all of his appearances, she is getting criticised for what she says, what she wears etc and it brings back hurtful memories of when she was a royal.”