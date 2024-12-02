ASI martyred, 3 policemen injured in DI Khan terrorist attacks

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) was martyred and three other policemen were wounded in two terrorist attacks on police personnel in separate areas of Dera Ismail Khan on Sunday.

According to police, terrorists attacked a police mobile van near Mardan Bridge in the Paharpur Tehsil of Dera Ismail Khan District.

The police said that Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mir Ghulam embraced martyrdom in the attack and two constables – Rauf and Yousuf – sustained bullet injuries.

According to initial reports, the assailants were lying in the ambush near Mardan Bridge in the Pirashab area and attacked the police mobile van as soon as they came nearer.

The injured were shifted to the Paharpur Tehsil Headquarters Hospital and police were collecting evince of the incident from the crime scene.

In another attack, a policeman was injured when the Daraban Dara Zinda Checkpost came under a terrorist attack. Policeman Yaqoob Khan was injured in the attack. He was shifted to the hospital and his condition is said to be out of danger.

A heavy contingent of police reached the scene and cordoned off the area after the attack.