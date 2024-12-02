NATIONAL

ASI martyred, 3 policemen injured in DI Khan terrorist attacks

By Staff Report

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) was martyred and three other policemen were wounded in two terrorist attacks on police personnel in separate areas of Dera Ismail Khan on Sunday.

According to police, terrorists attacked a police mobile van near Mardan Bridge in the Paharpur Tehsil of Dera Ismail Khan District.

The police said that Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mir Ghulam embraced martyrdom in the attack and two constables – Rauf and Yousuf – sustained bullet injuries.

According to initial reports, the assailants were lying in the ambush near Mardan Bridge in the Pirashab area and attacked the police mobile van as soon as they came nearer.

The injured were shifted to the Paharpur Tehsil Headquarters Hospital and police were collecting evince of the incident from the crime scene.

In another attack, a policeman was injured when the Daraban Dara Zinda Checkpost came under a terrorist attack. Policeman Yaqoob Khan was injured in the attack. He was shifted to the hospital and his condition is said to be out of danger.

A heavy contingent of police reached the scene and cordoned off the area after the attack.

Previous article
KP govt’s resources misused in PTI’s violent protests, says Interior Ministry
Next article
PM, Corps Commander attend funeral for martyred Capt Zohaib
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Punjab increases support for minorities with grants during religious celebrations

LAHORE: The Punjab government has taken significant steps to ensure the welfare of its minority communities, including Christians, Hindus, and Sikhs, through enhanced financial...

US blames Assad’s reliance on Russia and Iran for losing control of Aleppo

UN officials raise alarm over intensification in fighting in northwest Syria

China, Central Asian countries agree to deepen cooperation

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.