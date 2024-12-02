PM, Corps Commander attend funeral for martyred Capt Zohaib

LAHORE: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Corps Commander Lahore Lieutenant General Syed Amir Raza, senior civil and military officers participated in the funeral prayer of Capt Muhammad Zohaibuddin Shaheed offered here on Sunday.

Later, he was laid to rest in a local graveyard with military protocol.

The Prime Minister met with the family of martyred Captain Zohaib and expressed his condolences and paid tribute to the martyr, noting that Shaheed Captain Zohaib fought against terrorists very bravely.

“The entire nation is proud of the martyred captain and we salute the martyred Captain,” the Prime Minister declared.

Earlier, the funeral prayers of Captain Muhammad Zohaib Uddin Shaheed, age 26, resident of district Lahore and Sepoy Iftikhar Hussain Shaheed, age 29, resident of district Jhang who embraced martyrdom while fighting valiantly against Khwarij terrorists in Bannu and Khyber districts were offered on Sunday at Peshawar and Bannu Garrisons respectively.

Lt General Omer Ahmad Bukhari, Corps Commander Peshawar, senior military and civil officials and soldiers attended the funeral prayers, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

Later, Shaheed Captain Muhammad Zohaib and Sepoy Iftikhar Hussain were laid to rest with full military honors in their respective native towns. Pakistan’s security forces remain steadfast in their commitment to eradicating the scourge of terrorism and the sacrifices of these brave soldiers only strengthen the nation’s resolve.