Jennifer Lopez Nails Effortless Style During Black Friday Shopping in Beverly Hills

Jennifer Lopez, 55, embraced a stylish yet simple look for a Black Friday shopping trip in Beverly Hills on Friday, Nov. 29. The singer and actress sported wide-leg blue jeans, an elegant white button-up shirt, a tan trench coat, and open-toe heels, completing the outfit with a neutral Hermès bag and oversized sunglasses.

Her long hair was styled in soft waves, and she wore natural, glowing makeup, radiating joy as she exited her vehicle, clearly in high spirits. The outing comes shortly after Lopez shared glimpses of her Thanksgiving celebrations with fans on social media.

On Friday morning, Lopez posted a photo of herself smiling in front of a roasted turkey, donning an autumnal sweater, statement earrings, and a high ponytail. “I hope everybody had a beautiful and Happy Thanksgiving. I am so incredibly grateful for all of you,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Recently, Lopez has been mixing up her style, showing off a cozy look on Nov. 16 in Los Angeles. She wore a cropped tan puffer vest with a long-sleeved hoodie and high-waisted joggers, completing the monochrome outfit with a striped scarf.

One day after that casual ensemble, Lopez wowed at the Governors Awards on Nov. 17, wearing a glamorous Zuhair Murad Couture gown with intricate beading and a black cape, paired with an Ellie Saab clutch.

This Thanksgiving marks Lopez’s first since her split from Ben Affleck. The pair, who rekindled their romance in 2021, married in July 2022 but separated in August after two years of marriage.

Meanwhile, Affleck spent Thanksgiving with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their three children, volunteering at The Midnight Mission’s annual Thanksgiving Street Fair, offering free meals to Los Angeles’ homeless community. A source told People that the family cherishes giving back together.