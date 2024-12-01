Ben Affleck Seen in Rare Solo Outing After Thanksgiving Reunion with Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck was spotted in Brentwood, Los Angeles on Friday, Nov. 29, during a rare solo outing following his Thanksgiving reunion with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The Gone Girl star kept a low profile as he made his way to a local shopping center, dressed casually in a tan button-down shirt over a black tee, paired with dark grey jeans and black sneakers.

Affleck, who wore his hair short and his beard scruffy, exuded a relaxed, laid-back vibe during the outing. His appearance followed a warm Thanksgiving shared with Garner, where the two volunteered together at The Midnight Mission.

An insider told Page Six that Affleck “felt blessed” to spend time with his former wife and children, noting that he “can just be himself” around Garner. Despite their split, the source emphasized the deep connection Affleck still shares with the Alias star, describing their bond as one that “will never dissipate” due to their long history and shared children.

Affleck and Garner were married for a decade, finalizing their divorce in 2018.