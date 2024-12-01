Entertainment

King Charles Attends Sandringham Service Solo Ahead of Busy Royal Week

By Web Desk

King Charles braved the rainy weather on Sunday morning for a solo visit to St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, just days before a major royal event. For the second consecutive week, the King attended the service without Queen Camilla, who is still recovering from a recent chest infection.

In a rare solo appearance, Charles was seen holding an umbrella as he made his way to the church, where he was warmly welcomed by Reverend Canon Dr. Paul Williams. His visit came as preparations intensify for the state visit of Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar and his wife, Sheikha Jawaher, set to arrive in the UK on Monday.

The upcoming visit will mark a busy week for the royal family, with Princess Kate playing a key role in hosting the Qatari royals. The group will travel to Buckingham Palace in a grand carriage procession along The Mall, with military bands playing both the British and Qatari national anthems.

Though Kate will attend several parts of the visit, she will not be present at the state banquet, hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla. After completing her cancer treatment earlier this year, the Princess is gradually easing back into her royal duties, making her absence from the evening event understandable.

Web Desk
Web Desk

