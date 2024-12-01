Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Party Goer Reacts To Bail Denial

A former model who attended Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ parties is relieved he was denied bail.

Precious Muir said she’d have been “extremely uneasy” if he’d been granted bail.

This comes after the music mogul was denied bail a third time while he awaits trial at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center. He was put behind bars after being arrested for federal charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Muir spoke to The Mirror US, and said, “I cried tears of joy, all of the emotions that I felt in past just came flooding back, finally our voices are being heard. So thankful for this outcome, it’s like a sense of relief. It would have made me feel extremely uneasy to know that he wasn’t behind bars.”

She continued, “Take his name anyway for a moment and just describe his alleged crimes over decades and what he has currently been accused of doing whilst in prison, no other Perpetrator would get bail. He doesn’t deserve special treatment.”

Diddy’s request for bail was denied after prosecutors argued that he’s been tampering with witnesses and is attempting to sway the jury by running social media campaigns.

They argued: “The bail package presented by the defendant does not come close to ensuring the safety of the community, including from the defendant’s ongoing efforts to obstruct this case, nor does it adequately protect from risk of flight. For all of these reasons, the defendant’s renewed application for bail must be denied.”

They claimed that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has “instructed family members and third parties to contact multiple potential victims and witnesses.”