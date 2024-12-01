Princess Kate Shares Heartfelt Message of Love and Resilience In Her ‘Darkest Times’ In Letter

Princess Kate has shared a deeply personal message celebrating the power of love, even during life’s most challenging times, ahead of her annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey. In her note, which will be distributed to guests at the service on Friday, December 6, the Princess called love “the greatest gift we can receive,” offering hope and reflection as the holiday season approaches.

Kate acknowledged the joy of Christmas but emphasized its role as a time to slow down and reconnect. She described the season as a chance to live with “love, kindness, and forgiveness,” embodying the spirit of the holiday. “When we pause and step back from the pressures of daily life, we find the space to live with open hearts,” she wrote.

Reflecting on her difficult year, including major abdominal surgery and a cancer diagnosis, Kate shared that love has been her guiding light. “Not just at Christmas, but every day of our lives, love is the light that can shine bright, even in our darkest times,” she said. She encouraged simple acts of kindness, such as offering a listening ear or silent support, as powerful ways to connect with others.

The Princess’s sentiments echo her September video message marking the end of her chemotherapy, where she urged gratitude for life’s simple blessings. “This experience reminded William and me to appreciate the simple yet profound joys of simply loving and being loved,” she said.

The upcoming Westminster Abbey service will include readings from Prince William, Olympian Adam Peaty OBE, and actors Sophie Okonedo CBE and Michelle Dockery. Musical performances will feature Olivia Dean, Gregory Porter, Paloma Faith, and the Westminster Abbey Choir, while candles will be lit by figures like Lindsey Burrow and Sir Chris Hoy MBE in a tribute to acts of kindness.

Guests will also be invited to dedicate ornaments to those who have supported them and place them on the “Kindness Tree” outside the Abbey. Kensington Palace revealed that the service aims to highlight the importance of love, empathy, and community support during difficult times.

Royal fans can watch the concert as part of Royal Carols: Together at Christmas, airing on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve. Additionally, 15 community carol services will be held across the UK throughout December, extending the festive spirit nationwide.