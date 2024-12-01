Kate Middleton Makes First Move In Making Peace With Harry: ‘Forgiveness’

Princess Kate dropped a major hint about the beginning of the reconciliation phase with Prince Harry.

The Princess of Wales issued a heartfelt personal letter ahead of her year Christmas Carol Concert.

In her message, Catherine highlighted the importance of “love, kindness and forgiveness” amid the Duke of Sussex’s rift with the royal family.

She wrote, “Christmas is one of my favourite times of the year. It is a time for celebration and joy, but it also gives us the opportunity to slow down and reflect on the deeper things that connect us all.”

Moreover, the future King stated, “Above all else, it encourages us to turn to love, not fear. The love that we show ourselves and the love we show others. Love that listens with empathy, love that is kind and understanding, love that is forgiving, and love that brings joy and hope.”

Several royal fans speculated that the leading lady of the royal family seemingly extended an olive branch to her brother-in-law, who will celebrate Christmas away from his loved ones.

It is important to note that there are reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also expressed their wish to celebrate the special festive occasion with a family reunion.

However, as per reports, no Christmas invitation has been sent yet to the Montecito couple by King Charles.