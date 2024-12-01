Liam Payne Shocking Move Revealed One Month Prior To Death

The One Direction star Liam Payne had already put up his Buckinghamshire mansion on sale a month before he died, according to latest news.

The 31-year-old singer had bought the mansion consisting of five bedrooms in Foxwood, Chalfont, St Giles in November 2021, in order to live near his ex Cheryl Cole and their seven-year-old son Bear.

The Teardrops popstar, who died a sudden death after falling from the third floor balcony of his hotel in Argentina on October 16th had allegedly put the property up for sale in September, as per Rightmove.

The property which is based on six acres of land and a swimming pool, a stable and an annex, had been listed for £3.25 million, but no longer appears for sale on the property site.

The clear reason for the property listing remains unclear but he had reportedly just moved into a Florida mansion with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy just a few weeks before death.

Following the tragic death of the dad of one, his neighbours paid tribute to the “top bloke.”

A neighbour Thomas Evans told Daily Mail, that the former boyband member was a “very genuine and humble person.”

“He lived a quiet life here. He was a private guy – but he was a warm person who would always greet you with a smile and would stop to talk for a while.”