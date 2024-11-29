PM forms task force to tackle Islamabad violence, announces riot-control force

SLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday established a task force, chaired by Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, to identify individuals involved in spreading chaos and violence in Islamabad earlier this week and ensure strict action against them.

The task force will include Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister for Economic Affairs Division Ahad Khan Cheema, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and representatives from security forces.

During a high-level meeting to review the law and order situation, the prime minister also announced the formation of a Federal Riot-Control Force. This specialized unit will be professionally trained and equipped with modern tools, adhering to international standards, to prevent future unrest.

The meeting further approved the establishment of a Federal Forensic Lab, which will employ advanced technology to investigate and gather evidence related to such incidents. Additionally, the Islamabad Safe City project will be upgraded, and the federal prosecution service will be strengthened to enhance overall security infrastructure.

PM Shehbaz Sharif emphasized Pakistan’s progress toward stability and development, stating that efforts to undermine the country’s growth would not succeed.