NATIONAL

PM forms task force to tackle Islamabad violence, announces riot-control force

By Staff Report

SLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday established a task force, chaired by Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, to identify individuals involved in spreading chaos and violence in Islamabad earlier this week and ensure strict action against them.

The task force will include Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister for Economic Affairs Division Ahad Khan Cheema, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and representatives from security forces.

During a high-level meeting to review the law and order situation, the prime minister also announced the formation of a Federal Riot-Control Force. This specialized unit will be professionally trained and equipped with modern tools, adhering to international standards, to prevent future unrest.

The meeting further approved the establishment of a Federal Forensic Lab, which will employ advanced technology to investigate and gather evidence related to such incidents. Additionally, the Islamabad Safe City project will be upgraded, and the federal prosecution service will be strengthened to enhance overall security infrastructure.

PM Shehbaz Sharif emphasized Pakistan’s progress toward stability and development, stating that efforts to undermine the country’s growth would not succeed.

Previous article
Indictment of Imran Khan, Bushra in Toshakhana-II case deferred, next hearing on December 3
Next article
CM Maryam gives go-ahead for machinery procurement to cope with urban flooding
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Indictment of Imran Khan, Bushra in Toshakhana-II case deferred, next hearing...

ISLAMABAD: The indictment proceedings against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the Toshakhana-II case were postponed once again...

China issues white paper on rural road development

A gamble for peace

China and the EU’s strategic collaboration in the EV revolution

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.