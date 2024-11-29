NATIONAL

Indictment of Imran Khan, Bushra in Toshakhana-II case deferred, next hearing on December 3

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The indictment proceedings against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the Toshakhana-II case were postponed once again on Friday.

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand presided over the hearing at the Judicial Complex and adjourned the case until December 3. Despite being summoned for indictment, the accused were not produced before the court.

During the hearing, the court also rejected the acquittal pleas submitted by Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in connection with the Toshakhana-II case.

The delay marks another postponement in the high-profile case, which continues to draw national attention. The next hearing is now scheduled for December 3.

Staff Report
Staff Report

