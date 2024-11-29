CM Maryam gives go-ahead for machinery procurement to cope with urban flooding

Punjab chief minister reviews measures to deal with urban flooding, seeks plan to to protect public

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Friday gave the go-ahead for purchase machinery to prevent urban flooding and sought a comprehensive plan to tackle urban flooding and hill torrents to protect public.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a special meeting in Lahore on Friday to review measures to deal with urban flooding, river flooding and hill torrents in Punjab.

On the occasion, the chief minister approved the procurement of machinery to prevent urban flooding in the province.

During the meeting, CM Maryam Nawaz stressed the need for a comprehensive flood prevention plan to ensure the safety and protection of the public. She directed the authorities to take immediate action to address the ongoing flood-related issues in the province.

The Chief Minister also gave the go-ahead for the purchase of machinery to combat urban flooding. She emphasized the importance of cleaning flood routes under motorways, highways, and railway tracks to prevent blockages during heavy rains.

Furthermore, the meeting approved a proposal to lower the level of greenbelts along roads to ensure the efficient drainage of rainwater. It was also decided to ensure the timely cleaning and restoration of flood channels to minimize the risk of flooding in the future.

The suggestion to make sewerage banks in the cities affected by flooding was agreed upon.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister highlighted the challenges posed by urban flooding and said the sewerage system needs improvement. She stressed need for immediate and effective solutions to alleviate suffering of public.

CM’s Message on Int’l Day of Solidarity with the Palestinians

“We express solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian brothers and sisters,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. She added, “International community must wake up to the massacre of unarmed innocent Palestinians including children and women.”

The Chief Minister said, “We pay tribute to the heroic sacrifices of the Palestinian people.” She added, “Every citizen of Pakistan equally shares sufferings of Palestinian brethren.” She highlighted, “Pakistan has always been and will continue to be a staunch supporter of the Palestinian right to self-determination.”

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Pakistan’s policy on Palestine is a true reflection of the principled stance of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.” She added, “Pakistan will always stand by Palestinian brothers and sisters.”