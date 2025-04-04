School timings in Lahore changed for PSL matches at Gaddafi Stadium

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued a notification to change school timings in certain areas of Lahore during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches at Gaddafi Stadium.

The adjusted timings will apply to schools in areas such as Gulberg, Model Town, Ichhra, Jail Road, Ferozepur Road, Shadman, Canal Road, Upper Mall, and Zahoor Elahi Road. According to the notification, schools in these regions will operate from 7am to 12pm on match days, providing convenience to both students and staff during the cricket events.

The PSL matches in Lahore are scheduled from April 24 to May 18, with the matches starting at 7pm.

Meanwhile, practice matches for the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers have begun in Lahore, with the final match scheduled for April 19. PSL X, which begins on April 11, will feature a match between defending champions Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars. The grand final will take place at Gaddafi Stadium on May 18, with 34 matches spread across 37 days.

The tournament will be hosted in four cities: Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi, with most of the matches taking place in Lahore. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has also started the online sale of PSL X tickets and announced that physical tickets will be available from April 7 at designated centers nationwide.

To enhance the fan experience, the PCB has introduced a ticket raffle for PSL X.