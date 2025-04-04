PM praises Ramadan relief execution, urges model use for future schemes

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday praised the successful and transparent implementation of the Ramadan Relief Package 2025 and instructed authorities to use it as a model for future government assistance programs.

Chairing a review meeting, the prime minister acknowledged the efforts of the government’s core team and supporting institutions in ensuring the smooth execution of the initiative, which aimed to provide financial support to deserving citizens during the holy month.

For the first time, the package featured a digital wallet system to disburse aid, improving efficiency and ensuring transparency in fund distribution. The program was launched nationwide, extending to Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Shehbaz commended the contributions of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for their roles in implementing the initiative.

The meeting was briefed that 79% of the allocated funds had been disbursed to beneficiaries. A total of 2,224 staff were deployed to handle payments, while 1,273 complaints were addressed swiftly.

Authorities also emphasized the campaign’s strong outreach component, which included 6.2 million robocalls, 178,700 outbound calls, and 6.1 million SMS messages, ensuring maximum public awareness.

According to official data, 1.9 million digital payments were made, with 951,191 digital wallets used. The program reached 823,653 women and 2,541 persons with disabilities, reflecting an inclusive approach.

The prime minister stressed the importance of incorporating public feedback to refine future initiatives. He described the digital payment system as a major step toward realizing Pakistan’s vision of becoming a Digital Nation.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Ahad Khan Cheema, Ataullah Tarar, and Shaza Fatima Khawaja, along with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Haroon Akhtar, SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad, and senior officials from partner organizations and private firms.