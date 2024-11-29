Fair tariffs, fair future

The masses are frustrated with the continuous surge in electricity tariffs. The increasing prices have made it nearly impossible for most citizens to afford power. These soaring costs not only add to existing financial pressure on households but are also causing default rates to climb. Sadly, people may resort to illegal hook (kunda) connections and justify this act with the perception that they cannot afford to pay the bills anymore.

Crackdowns on electricity theft are frequently announced, with the prime minister leading a nationwide push against it, but the core issue that needs to be addressed is: are power utilities also expected to operate as law-enforcement agencies and take full responsibility for stopping energy theft without the support of a legal policy framework? Utilities are already carrying out crackdowns against power theft and defaulters on top of their core business but there is only so much that companies can do. Until the government tackles underlying problems — like the Rs315 billion in unpaid dues and the absence of a lasting legal framework — these crackdowns will keep falling short. The Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance 2023 was a good first step by making theft a cognizable offence, yet it needs parliamentary approval as a priority to make a difference.

ABDUL HAYEE

KARACH