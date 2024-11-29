Opinion

Fair tariffs, fair future

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
0

The masses are frustrated with the continuous surge in electricity tariffs. The increasing prices have made it nearly impossible for most citizens to afford power. These soaring costs not only add to existing financial pressure on households but are also causing default rates to climb. Sadly, people may resort to illegal hook (kunda) connections and justify this act with the perception that they cannot afford to pay the bills anymore.

Crackdowns on electricity theft are frequently announced, with the prime minister leading a nationwide push against it, but the core issue that needs to be addressed is: are power utilities also expected to operate as law-enforcement agencies and take full responsibility for stopping energy theft without the support of a legal policy framework? Utilities are already carrying out crackdowns against power theft and defaulters on top of their core business but there is only so much that companies can do. Until the government tackles underlying problems — like the Rs315 billion in unpaid dues and the absence of a lasting legal framework — these crackdowns will keep falling short. The Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance 2023 was a good first step by making theft a cognizable offence, yet it needs parliamentary approval as a priority to make a difference.

ABDUL HAYEE

KARACH

Previous article
LHC orders work-from-home policy, bans construction amid smog crisis
Editor's Mail
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected].

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

World

Macron inspects ‘sublime’ Notre Dame after reconstruction

PARIS: France offered the world a first look inside the restored Notre Dame cathedral on Friday, when President Emmanuel Macron inspected the medieval landmark,...

Iran, Europeans meet to test diplomacy with Trump term looming

Indian police attach properties of 13 more Kashmiris in Kishtwar

Kerala MPs barred from visiting UP’s Sambhal amid growing tensions over mosque survey

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.