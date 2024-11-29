LHC orders work-from-home policy, bans construction amid smog crisis

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has directed authorities to enforce a work-from-home policy for schools and offices and maintain the ban on construction activities in the city as part of efforts to combat worsening smog.

During a hearing on smog remediation, the court expressed concerns about environmental degradation, including widespread tree cutting, and ordered an investigation into the fate of felled trees.

Allegations that these trees were sold in the timber market prompted the court to direct authorities to register cases against those involved if the claims are substantiated.

The court also summoned the Punjab Transport Secretary for a related matter and emphasized that progress in addressing environmental challenges would require administrative changes, including the transfer of deputy commissioners.

In another matter, the court dismissed a contempt of court petition regarding Tollington Market, fined the petitioner Rs 50,000, and expressed displeasure over procedural lapses in the case.

The LHC reiterated its earlier directive for implementing a school bus policy, warning that non-compliant schools would face closure after winter vacations.

It also instructed the Transport Department to inspect heavy vehicles regularly to ensure adherence to safety standards.

Further, the court banned the planting of invasive Conocarpus tree species, ordering the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to replace them with indigenous species to improve Lahore’s environmental health. The Environmental Protection Department reported that a complete ban on stone crushing activities had also been imposed.