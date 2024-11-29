NATIONAL

Marwat seeks case details related to D-Chowk protest

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Senior lawyer and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat has filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) requesting details of cases registered against him in connection with the November 24 D-Chowk protest.

Justice Arbab Tahir, presiding over the IHC bench, issued notices to the Secretary of Interior, IG Islamabad, and FIA, directing them to submit a detailed report regarding the cases. The court also barred authorities from arresting Marwat in any undisclosed cases until further notice.

The court instructed the Ministry of Interior and other respondents to present a comprehensive report by next Friday.

In a separate development, the Balochistan Assembly passed a resolution, led by PML-N and PPP members, seeking an immediate ban on the PTI. The resolution, adopted by a majority vote during a session chaired by Speaker Abdul Khaliq Achakzai, accused PTI of pursuing an “anarchist agenda” that undermines state institutions and fosters division within the country.

Provincial ministers Mir Saleem Khosa, Mir Sadiq Umrani, Mir Asim, and Raheela Durrani criticized PTI for allegedly creating chaos and advancing anti-state narratives, asserting that such actions disrupt the country’s stability and governance.

Staff Report
Staff Report

