Muqam calls on Governor Kundi to address growing security challenges in KP

PESHAWAR: Federal Minister for SAFRON, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam on Thursday met with the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor House.

They discussed various issues facing the province, including political, economic, and law and order matters.

The meeting focused on the deteriorating law and order situation in the province and the growing concerns surrounding provincial rights in relation to the federal government.

During the discussion, the two leaders held in-depth talks on the escalating security challenges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where incidents of terrorism and militancy have been increasing.

Engineer Muqam and Governor Kundi also addressed the province’s calls for greater autonomy in managing its resources and ensuring balanced development.

There were requests for the federal government to take more decisive action to address the unique challenges faced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly regarding security, infrastructure, and economic development.

The Federal Minister acknowledged the concerns raised by the Governor and assured him of the federal government’s commitment to resolving these issues. This includes enhancing the province’s security apparatus and ensuring that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa receives its due share of resources and rights within the federation.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi emphasised the need for immediate action to improve the law and order situation in the province. He stressed that lasting peace could only be achieved through collaborative efforts between the federal government, provincial authorities, and local communities.

The Governor also extended an invitation to Engineer Muqam to attend the All Parties Conference (APC) scheduled for the first week of December at the Governor House. The APC aims to address the growing concerns about law and order in the province.

The invitation highlighted the importance of a collective approach to tackle the increasing challenges related to security, crime, and social stability.

The Governor also emphasised Amir Muqam’s political influence and experience, expressing hope that his participation in the APC would foster a united effort among political leaders and stakeholders to develop effective strategies for improving law enforcement, enhancing public safety, and ensuring a peaceful environment for the citizens.