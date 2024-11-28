NATIONAL

Four militants killed in Khyber district operation, including key leader

By Staff Report

 

PESHAWAR: Security Forces on Thursday carried out an intelligence-based operation in the general area of Bagh, Khyber District, following reports of the presence of militants, referred to as “khwarij.”

During the operation, security forces engaged the militants at their location, resulting in the deaths of four individuals, including a key militant leader, Batoor. Three other militants were injured in the encounter.

A sanitisation operation is currently underway in the area to eliminate any remaining militants. The operation is part of Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to combat terrorism and ensure peace in the region.

Authorities have reaffirmed their commitment to eradicating terrorist threats and restoring security across the country.

 

