32 cases registered, over 1,150 arrests made after Nov 24 protest

RAWALPINDI: Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Babar Sarfraz Alpa on Thursday said that 32 cases have been registered in connection with the protest that took place on November 24.

Speaking at a news conference in Rawalpindi on Thursday, alongside the City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani and District Police Officer (DPO) Attock Sardar Ghiyas Gul, RPO Alpa stated that 1,151 protesters had been arrested.

Data verification revealed that 64 of those arrested were Afghan nationals.

The RPO further explained that the protesters from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party were aggressive. He highlighted that the police showed restraint throughout the incident, ensuring that no protesters were injured in the Rawalpindi region.

However, the situation escalated as protesters opened fire directly on the police, injuring 170 personnel, including senior officers. Additionally, several police vehicles were damaged during the protest.

The CPO Rawalpindi alleged that the protesters attempted to run their vehicles over the police officers stationed for the protest control.

He informed the media that the protesters coming from Hakla Interchange opened fire and pelted stones directly at the police personnel. As a result, he said, Constable Muhammad Mubashir Bilal was martyred and 24 other policemen were injured.

The CPO said over 400 violent protesters had been taken into custody in the Rawalpindi district, and dozens of illegal Afghan nationals were also among them. “Armed weapons including deadly rifles, wireless communication devices, ball bearings, iron rods and sticks were seized from the arrested accused,” he added.

DPO Gul said on November 25, the armed protesters attacked the police from both sides with firearms, adding that a bullet fired by the protesters hit Constable Wajid Ali of the Faisalabad Police, which after piercing through his hand lodged in the neck.

Similarly, he said, Constable Samiullah of the Sargodha Police was shot directly in the leg and he was under treatment.

The DPO emphasised that the law would take its course, and all those responsible for the violent actions would be brought to justice.