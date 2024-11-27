Entertainment

Lana Del Rey UK and Ireland Tour 2025: Ticket Prices and Key Details Revealed

Lana Del Rey is set to embark on her biggest headline tour yet, performing at stadiums across the UK and Ireland in 2025. The highly anticipated shows will coincide with the release of her 10th studio album, The Right Person Will Stay, out on May 21, 2025.

Tour Dates

The tour will kick off in Cardiff on June 23 and visit Glasgow, Liverpool, Dublin, and London’s Wembley Stadium:

  • June 23: Cardiff, Principality Stadium
  • June 26: Glasgow, Hampden Park
  • June 28: Liverpool, Anfield Stadium
  • June 30: Dublin, Aviva Stadium
  • July 3: London, Wembley Stadium

Ticket Prices

Tickets are priced between £78.40 and £405, depending on the location and seating options:

  • Rear standing: £112
  • Front standing: £170

When Do Tickets Go On Sale?

  • Presales:
    • Fans on Lana’s mailing list can access tickets via a ballot presale, with selected fans sent codes.
    • O2 Priority presale starts 9:45 AM on November 27 via the O2 app and priority.o2.co.uk.
  • General Sale: Opens 10 AM on Friday, November 29 through Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

What to Expect

Fans can look forward to hearing Lana’s signature hits, including “Summertime Sadness,” “A&W,” and “Young and Beautiful,” alongside tracks from her new album. With performances in iconic venues, this promises to be a landmark tour for the artist.

Don’t miss your chance to see Lana Del Rey live in 2025!

