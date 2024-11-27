Justin Bieber, Hailey remain unbothered by constant split rumours: report

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber seemingly plan a new strategy to deal with the constant divorce rumours.

A source close to the couple revealed to People that they are doing great and are choosing to ignore the false speculation surrounding their relationship.

The source added, “They laugh at the constant divorce rumours, It’s annoying but just noise.”

Speaking more about their happily ever after, the tipster shared that since becoming parents, Justin and Hailey have grown even closer, strengthening their bond and deepening their love for each other.

The insider remarked, “They seem even more in love since the baby arrived, [Justin’s] been in a happy bubble since baby Jack was born. He wants to focus on being a great dad and husband.”

Notably, the Rhode founder previously addressed the divorce reports, setting the record straight with a statement on Instagram.

Hailey wrote, “Just FYI, the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong. They are Made out of thin air… They come from the land of delusion.”

“So, I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false xx sorry to spoil it,” the mother-of-one penned.

However, the 30-year-old renowned singer remained silent on the matter.

These speculations emerged in March after Hailey’s father, Stephen Baldwin, sparked concern by publicly asking for prayers for the couple.

After the cryptic post, fans began speculating about the marital woes between the two.

It is pertinent to note that Hailey and Justin welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber in August.