Moana 2 Poised for Massive Thanksgiving Box Office Success

After eight years, Disney’s Moana is back with its highly anticipated sequel, Moana 2, and early projections suggest the animated film could rake in an astounding $225 million globally during its opening weekend. Scheduled for release over Thanksgiving 2024, the sequel aims to dominate a competitive holiday box office, building on the original film’s legacy and the excitement of Disney fans worldwide.

Domestically, Moana 2 is expected to earn between $125 million and $135 million over its five-day debut, potentially rivaling Thanksgiving records set by Disney’s Frozen II ($125 million) and Frozen ($93.5 million). International markets are projected to contribute over $100 million, with the movie rolling out in 94% of its global footprint this weekend. Key markets like France, Korea, and Italy will see Wednesday premieres, followed by major territories including Germany, Mexico, and Brazil on Thursday, and the UK, Spain, and China on Friday.

Disney’s formula for Thanksgiving animated releases positions Moana 2 for success, especially given its family-friendly runtime of 100 minutes and the return of Dwayne Johnson as Maui. The sequel is already outpacing presales for hits like Frozen II and The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Analysts predict strong performances in international markets, particularly Japan, where Moana has traditionally been a favorite.

The competition is fierce, with Moana 2 going head-to-head with major releases like Wicked and Gladiator II. However, the Disney sequel’s appeal to families and kids may give it the edge over Wicked’s longer runtime and Gladiator II’s adult-oriented content.

The first Moana, released in 2016, grossed $643.3 million globally, earning $82 million during its Thanksgiving debut. With the franchise’s growing popularity via streaming on Disney+ and the enduring love for its characters and songs, analysts believe Moana 2 could surpass the performance of animated sequels like Finding Dory ($107 million) and Incredibles 2 ($129 million) in international markets.

Early reviews have been overwhelmingly positive, with critics praising the sequel’s story and songs. The buzz around Moana 2 is building as it aims to deliver heartwarming adventure and box office dominance this holiday season.

Moana 2 is now playing in theaters—check your local listings for showtimes. Don’t miss the chance to see this animated gem during its Thanksgiving debut.