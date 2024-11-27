Growing international pressure on govt over Imran Khan’s detention

WASINGTON: Prominent figures from the United States, including lawmakers, former government officials, and human rights organisations, have voiced concerns over the political situation in Pakistan, urging the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

They have also condemned the reported use of excessive force against supporters of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

Richard Grenell, former Director of National Intelligence under the Trump administration, called for Khan’s release in a statement on his official Twitter account, where he shared a news report detailing the unrest in Pakistan.

Grenell, who has been a central figure in international peace discussions, described the situation as alarming, adding his voice to the growing international concern over the country’s political climate.

Former US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad also criticized reports of “shoot-on-sight” orders, labeling them as a grave misstep. Khalilzad warned that such measures could escalate tensions and harm Pakistan’s future. He called for their immediate withdrawal and urged the government to engage in reconciliation, suggesting that the process could be facilitated with the help of Pakistan’s international allies.

Concerns over the suppression of protests and dissent were also raised by US Congress members. Rashida Tlaib, a lawmaker from Michigan, expressed her alarm at the political violence and clampdown on democratic expression in Pakistan, describing the actions as an attack on fundamental rights.

Similarly, Barbara Lee, co-chair of the Human Rights Caucus, emphasized that freedoms of speech and peaceful assembly are cornerstones of democracy, both in Pakistan and worldwide.

Representative Ro Khanna highlighted the reported disruptions to internet access and the detention of activists, describing these actions as troubling developments. Summer Lee commended the resilience of the Pakistani people, who continue to protest for justice despite challenges, while Brad Sherman noted ongoing human rights issues in the country, including the misuse of blasphemy laws and forced conversions. He also condemned the violence in Kurram district, where over 80 lives have been lost to sectarian strife.

The calls for restraint were echoed by Amnesty International, which criticized the Pakistani government’s handling of protests and the reported “shoot-on-sight” orders. The organization underscored the need to protect protesters’ rights, cautioning against granting excessive powers to security forces.