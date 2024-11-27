Grand jirga aims to broker lasting peace in Kurram amidst ongoing violence

KOHAT: A grand peace jirga convened at the Kohat Commissioner House brought together tribal elders and government officials to address the escalating unrest in Kurram district and chart a course toward lasting peace.

The gathering was attended by Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, K-P Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur, Kohat Division Commissioner Syed Motasim Billah Shah, and other key community leaders.

Speaking at the jirga, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary emphasized the urgent need to restore peace and uphold the rule of law in Kurram. He condemned the recent violence in the district, terming it a violation of civilised values, and reiterated the government’s commitment to holding perpetrators accountable. “Anti-state and anti-social elements responsible for unrest in Kurram district will face justice,” he asserted.

The CS also highlighted the importance of working closely with local elders to craft a sustainable peace framework, assuring participants that their suggestions would be effectively implemented.

Commissioner Syed Mutasim Billah Shah announced that future jirga meetings would continue in Kohat to maintain dialogue and strengthen communal harmony.

Kurram district has been gripped by violence that has claimed 88 lives, with the latest wave triggered by the brutal massacre of 50 people whose convoy was ambushed by gunmen. Despite earlier ceasefire efforts, clashes have persisted, leaving 38 more dead and 111 injured in subsequent violence.

The unrest continues to escalate, with two additional fatalities and 19 injuries reported in the latest clashes in areas such as Bagan and Alizai. Mushtaq Hussain, injured in a recent attack on passenger vehicles in Mandori, succumbed to his wounds on November 21, raising the death toll from that incident to 50.

The ongoing conflict has severely disrupted daily life in Kurram. The main Peshawar Highway remains closed, and internet and mobile services are suspended. Fuel shortages have led to the closure of educational institutions across the district, with the Kohat Educational Board postponing FA and FSc Annual Part-II exams in the region.

Despite these challenges, the jirga remains hopeful that continued dialogue and collaboration can pave the way for peace in Kurram.