Internet services partially restored in twin cities after PTI protest ends

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Internet services on Wednesday were partially restored in Islamabad and Rawalpindi after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ended its protest in the federal capital, following a major crackdown by the authorities.

The suspension of internet services in the twin cities had been in effect for the past two days, ordered by the Interior Ministry in response to the ongoing protest. However, users have reported technical issues with social media apps as services are gradually being resumed.

In parallel, authorities have begun removing containers placed on key roads across the cities, signaling a return to normalcy. The clearance of D-Chowk and nearby areas has been completed, marking the end of the PTI protest.

Additionally, after being closed for four days due to the protests, the Motorway network has now been reopened for all types of traffic.

Major routes, including the M1 Motorway from Islamabad to Lahore, M2 Motorway from Sialkot to Lahore, and the M3, M4, and M5 Motorways, are once again accessible to travelers. The Multan to Sukkur Motorway has also been reopened.

