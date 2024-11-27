LHC to review petition against Ishaq Dar’s deputy PM appointment

LAHORE: A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging the appointment of Ishaq Dar as Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The petition, submitted by citizen Tanveer Sarwar, argues that the Constitution does not provide for the office of Deputy Prime Minister. The petition claims that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s appointment of Ishaq Dar to the position is unconstitutional. It also contends that Dar, being a senator, is ineligible to hold the office.

The petitioner has requested the court to declare Ishaq Dar’s appointment as Deputy Prime Minister null and void.

This move follows a similar petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) earlier.

Marwat’s petition asserted that the office of Deputy Prime Minister does not exist in the Constitution and that Dar, who was already serving as Finance Minister, should not have been appointed to the additional position.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court had rejected a petition questioning Dar’s appointment, ruling it inadmissible. The court concluded that the notification for his appointment did not conflict with the Constitution, as argued in the petition.