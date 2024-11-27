ATC turns down bail plea of PTI founder in eight May 9 cases

All accusations against Imran Khan are politically motivated, Barrister Salman Safdar argues

LAHORE: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore on Wednesday turned down the post-arrest bail petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in eight cases related to May 9 violent events.

ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill announced the verdict reserved earlier upon completion of argument.

During proceedings, Barrister Salman Safdar, the counsel for Imran Khan, pleaded with the court that the former premier was in jail when the May 9 incidents occurred, calling the protests as a result of public reaction to his client’s remarks.

He argued that Khan had been involved in numerous cases, some of which had already been dismissed, saying that any accusations against him were politically motivated.

Barrister Safdar noted that the allegations against Khan were part of a broader narrative that had been constantly changing. He referred to the cases involving the cypher controversy, claiming that the legal team had already secured relief in those matters through the courts.

He also criticised the government’s inconsistent handling of the allegations, stating that accusations of a conspiracy against the state had not been substantiated.

Furthermore, Safdar stated that he was not seeking discharge or dismissal of the cases but was requesting bail, citing that Khan had been in custody for an extended period.

He referred to past cases, such as that of former president Pervez Musharraf, to argue that medical evidence and judicial scrutiny would eventually clear Khan’s name.

On the other hand, the prosecution strongly opposed the bail applications, arguing that the charges against Khan were severe, including sedition and attacks on sensitive military installations. He claimed that Khan’s statements had incited violence and led to the assault on military and police personnel.

Special Prosecutor Rao Abdul Jabbar stressed that these attacks, which included desecration of war memorials and assault on military bases, were not random but well-coordinated acts of aggression, instigated by Khan’s rhetoric.

He also pointed out that the scale of the violence and the use of modern communication tools for planning made the situation even more serious.

The prosecutor added that the prosecution had substantial evidence, including the involvement of social media in promoting the violence. He criticised Khan’s claim of being in jail during the attacks, stressing that he had used his influence to instigate the violence.

Upon completion of argument, the ATC reserved its verdict, which was announced after a break, dismissing Khan’s bail applications in all eight cases related to the May 9 violence.