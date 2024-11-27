Peshawar leads in dengue cases as virus spreads across KP

PESHAWAR/LAKKI MARWAT: The dengue virus continues to spread across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with Peshawar recording the highest number of cases this year, according to a health department report released on Tuesday.

The report revealed that 2,891 dengue cases have been reported in the province so far, with 978 cases in Peshawar alone. Currently, 446 cases remain active. Other districts with significant numbers include Mansehra with 235 cases, Abbottabad with 212, and Hangu with 97 cases.

The report highlighted key symptoms of dengue fever, such as high fever, severe headaches, body aches, and vomiting. In advanced cases, patients may experience gum and nose bleeding, dizziness, breathing issues, and irregular heartbeat, emphasizing the need for early diagnosis and treatment.

In Lakki Marwat, 196 cases have been reported this year, including 102 cases of local transmission from the Tajazai area. The district saw 14 cases in September, 42 in October, and a sharp rise to 140 in November.

At a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Abdullah, health officials detailed their response efforts. Public health coordinator Dr. Ashfaq and medical entomologist Jameel Khan reported that 1,410 suspected patients were screened for dengue, while over 89,451 homes and 96,417 outdoor locations were inspected to eliminate mosquito breeding sites.

“Anti-dengue sprays and fumigation were conducted in affected localities as part of the case response mechanism,” Jameel Khan said.

Aziz Khan, the focal person for dengue and malaria, noted that over 367,000 insecticide-treated mosquito nets were distributed last year in rural areas to combat mosquito-borne diseases like dengue and malaria.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah stressed the importance of engaging students in dengue and polio awareness campaigns and called for strict implementation of the dengue control and prevention plan.

Health authorities continue to monitor the situation and urge residents to take necessary precautions to curb the spread of the virus.