UAE mandates police character certificates for employment visas

DUBAI: The Bureau of Emigration has introduced a new requirement for obtaining employment visas in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Applicants must now submit a police character certificate as part of the process.

Adnan Paracha, Vice Chairman of the Pakistan Overseas Employment Promoters Association (POEPA), confirmed the new measure, attributing it to complaints from the UAE government regarding certain activities by Pakistani nationals. “This decision aims to strengthen compliance with UAE laws, which is vital given our close ties with the country,” Paracha remarked.

The decision reportedly stems from complaints about the involvement of some Pakistanis in begging and illegal activities within the UAE. Paracha stressed the importance of maintaining the integrity of the Pakistani workforce abroad.

The UAE has already tightened restrictions by banning visit visas for 30 Pakistani cities. Over the past year, obtaining work visas has also become increasingly difficult for Pakistanis, leaving more than 100,000 job seekers unable to secure employment in the UAE.

Highlighting the UAE’s significance as Pakistan’s second-largest source of remittances after Saudi Arabia, Paracha urged the federal government to engage in diplomatic efforts to resolve the visa challenges and protect job opportunities for Pakistanis.

In a related development, Pakistan has placed 4,300 individuals involved in begging on the Exit Control List (ECL). The move comes in response to growing concerns over Pakistani beggars in Saudi Arabia, another key destination for migrant workers.

This decision followed a meeting between Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Saudi Deputy Interior Minister, during which the two countries discussed enhanced cooperation, including joint paramilitary and police training programs.

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Maliki also participated in the discussions, underscoring efforts to strengthen bilateral ties while addressing shared concerns.