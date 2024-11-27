Maulana Fazl blames Feb 6 elections for country’s political turmoil

LARKANA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has attributed the country’s current political turmoil to the elections held on February 6, emphasizing that the root cause lies in the alleged theft of votes.

Speaking to the media, Maulana Fazl stressed that elections should adhere to constitutional principles to ensure legitimacy. “The real basis of the problem is vote theft,” he remarked, adding that sincerity between workers and leadership is vital, but it is the responsibility of the leadership to guide their workers appropriately.

While refraining from delving into the internal matters of any political party, the JUI-F chief condemned the violent incidents in Islamabad, calling for mature handling of the situation to prevent further chaos.

“There is no effective government in Pakistan at the moment. The country needs a serious government to address these issues,” he asserted.

He also criticized the growing anarchy, stating, “If the government seeks to jail political figures while they demand their release, it only leads to disorder.” He underlined the importance of dialogue as a means to find a resolution.

Maulana Fazl called for allowing the PTI to hold its rally peacefully, warning that mishandling the situation could push the country further into instability.