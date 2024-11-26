Section 144 extended in Punjab as security measures amid PTI protests

LAHORE: The Punjab government has extended the imposition of Section 144 across the province until November 28 due to ongoing security concerns.

A notification issued by the Punjab Home Department stated that all forms of protests, rallies, gatherings, sit-ins, and similar activities are prohibited for the next three days.

The extension, effective from Tuesday, November 26 to Thursday, November 28, aims to maintain peace and protect human lives and property. The notification further highlighted that, due to security risks, public gatherings could become vulnerable targets for terrorist activities.

Section 144 has been in effect in Punjab for the past three days following recommendations from the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order.

Earlier, on November 18, Section 144 was also enforced in Islamabad, banning all religious and political gatherings.

Meanwhile, the convoy of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, has reached Islamabad. The protesters, who arrived at 26 No. Chowk, have faced heavy shelling from the police in an attempt to disperse the crowd.