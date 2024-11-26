Imran, Gandapur, others charged with murder of cop in PTI protest

Taxila Police registers FIR naming Salar Khan Kakar and Shahid Khatak among others leaders

RAWALPINDI: The Taxila Police booked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Salar Khan Kakar, Shahid Khatak and others in the murder case of a police constable near the Hakka Interchange.

The FIR includes sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (Section 14) as well as provisions of the Anti-Terrorism Act, naming top leaders, including its incarcerated founder Imran Khan, KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur, Salar Khan Kakar, Shahid Khattak and others.

According to content of the FIR, the attacking suspects were armed with tear gas guns, rubber bullet guns, and firearms. They assaulted police officers and personnel with sticks and stones. The suspects violated Section 144, and under the criminal conspiracy of PTI’s founder and other leaders, the attack on the police was carried out. Due to the suspects’ shelling, the police were forced to disperse.

The suspects injured Constable Mubashir Hassan and abducted him in a red van. During the attack, Constables Adnan, Raees, and Naeem were also injured. Later, it was reported that the suspects had thrown Constable Mubashir Hassan under the Hakka Bridge before fleeing the scene.

Mubashir Hassan was transferred to the hospital, but he could not survive.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Interior deployed the Pakistan Army under Article 245 of the Constitution in response to escalating security concerns in the capital.

The authorities have issued stringent directives to security personnel, authorising them to take decisive action against agitators and miscreants, including the use of extreme measures such as shooting rioters on sight.

The interior ministry’s notification also grants the Pakistan Army the authority to impose curfews in any locality deemed necessary to maintain law and order.

After the PTI workers reached D-Chowk, security measures were heightened in Islamabad’s red zone, with Rangers personnel stationed at strategic locations.

Meanwhile, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi earlier stated that the root cause of unrest lies in a “hidden hand.”

He explained that while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership does not seek bloodshed and prefers dialogue, this covert force holds significant sway.

“I don’t know when this hidden hand will take over the party; its intentions are different, and PTI is unaware that it is being deceived,” he said

Speaking to the media at Islamabad’s D-Chowk, Mohsin Naqvi remarked, “I said before, responding to bullets with bullets is easy, but I have directed the police to handle the situation however they see fit. We will support our personnel. There are three or four convoys coming towards Islamabad, mostly from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, comprising around 2,000 trained individuals whose backgrounds we are verifying.”

The minister elaborated that while PTI engages in talks and makes decisions, a hidden leadership ultimately controls everything, reducing the rest of the party leadership to mere figureheads.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif condemned the recent attacks on law enforcement personnel, calling the actions of violent protesters a “clear attempt at bloodshed rather than revolution.”

He described the incidents as not part of a peaceful protest, but as an act of extremism, Express News reported.

In a statement following the tragic deaths of four Rangers personnel, the PM Shehbaz expressed deep sorrow and grief, reiterating that Pakistan cannot tolerate any form of violence or bloodshed for political gain.

He emphasized that the attacks on police and Rangers officers under the guise of a peaceful protest are completely reprehensible.