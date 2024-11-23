Azma Bokhari accuses PTI of plan to spend Rs2b on ‘Part-II of May 9 riots’

Info Minister claims KP govt arming PTI’s youth wing as well as Afghans to create law and order situation in Islamabad

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said on Saturday called into question the use of money given to the KP government by the Centre, alleging that the provincial government planned to spend Rs2 billion on November 24 protest, which she dubbed “Part-II of May 9 riots”.

“If the federal capital is left at the mercy of such “hate-mongers”, then they will wreak havoc,” Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari stated while addressing a press conference here in Lahore on Saturday.

She pointed out that at a time when there was unrest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), provincial chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur and PTI founder Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi were busy hatching conspiracies against the federal government.

She also accused the KP government of arming the PTI’s youth wing as well as the Afghans residing in the province and tasking them with creating a law and order situation in the capital city, opining that the PTI founder was so desperate that he wanted his workers’ bodies so that he could use these for his political gains. “But the government would not let this happen,” she vowed.

Azma Bokhari said that a terrorist attack on innocent civilians had taken place in Parachinar while Gandapur was busy with preparations for a sit-in at D-Chowk in Islamabad. “Can’t he see that over 40 people have lost their lives in the incident?”

She went on to say that it did not suit Bushra to talk about Shariah.

Azma said it was not because of his struggle for the rule of law in the country that Imran was in jail, but because of his corruption. “Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif gave Rs500 million to the Shaukat Khanum Hospital. Look what Imran did to him in return?”

Quoting the former first lady, the minister said she had said that despite the fact that her husband was 72 years old, he still wanted to enjoy life.

She made it clear that the Punjab government knew fully well how to deal with the PTI ‘rioters’. “We can even call Rangers to rein in the protestors. But the provincial chief minister Maryam Nawaz will take the decision in view of the situation.”

Azma said whosoever would try to take the law into his own hands would face the music. “They will be treated like Khawarij should be treated.”

She also hit out at the courts for granting bail to what she called PTI miscreants.