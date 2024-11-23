NATIONAL

Passengers throng Lahore Railway Station due to motorway closure

By Staff Report
Passengers gather on a railway station as they prepare to board a train to their hometowns during the holy month of Ramadan ahead of the Eid al-Fitr festivities in Lahore on May 8, 2021. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: The closure of the Motorways has led to a significant increase in passenger traffic at the Lahore Railway Station, causing considerable inconvenience to those traveling to other cities. With fewer transportation options available, many passengers are now opting for trains, leading to overcrowding at the station.

Travelers are facing a variety of issues, including difficulty obtaining tickets and delays in train departures. Some passengers have expressed concerns over the availability of seats, while others are frustrated by the lack of timely departures.

The increased rush has put additional pressure on railway staff and systems, exacerbating the challenges for commuters. The passengers are facing mounting issues as they struggle to make their way to various destinations amid the disruption caused by the motorway closure.

