Firing during jirga over domestic dispute kills two brothers in Takht Bhai

PESHAWAR: In Takht Bhai tehsil of Mardan, two brothers were shot dead during a jirga (tribal council) held to resolve a domestic dispute.

Police informed on Sunday that the tragic incident occurred in Qandaro Kali, where Saeeda, a married woman from Azakhel, had been residing at her parents’ home for the past two years following a fallout with her husband.

During the jirga convened to mediate between the estranged couple, gunfire broke out, resulting in the deaths of Saeeda’s husband Jangrez and his brother Khalid — both sons of Fareed and residents of Azakhel, Nowshera.

Upon receiving the report, SHO Murad Khan of Takht Bhai Police Station arrived at the scene along with police personnel and a Rescue 1122 medical team. The bodies were shifted to THQ Takht Bhai for postmortem.

Police swiftly arrested two suspects: Nasir, son of Bahadur, a resident of Qandaro Kali, and Umar, son of Jangrez, a resident of Azakhel, Nowshera. Weapons used in the incident were also recovered.

A double murder case has been registered against the suspects based on a complaint filed by Tariq, son of Farman Ali — a nephew of the deceased and resident of Chakdara. Further investigation is underway.