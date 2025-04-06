NATIONAL

Firing during jirga over domestic dispute kills two brothers in Takht Bhai

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: In Takht Bhai tehsil of Mardan, two brothers were shot dead during a jirga (tribal council) held to resolve a domestic dispute.

Police informed on Sunday that the tragic incident occurred in Qandaro Kali, where Saeeda, a married woman from Azakhel, had been residing at her parents’ home for the past two years following a fallout with her husband.

During the jirga convened to mediate between the estranged couple, gunfire broke out, resulting in the deaths of Saeeda’s husband Jangrez and his brother Khalid — both sons of Fareed and residents of Azakhel, Nowshera.

Upon receiving the report, SHO Murad Khan of Takht Bhai Police Station arrived at the scene along with police personnel and a Rescue 1122 medical team. The bodies were shifted to THQ Takht Bhai for postmortem.

Police swiftly arrested two suspects: Nasir, son of Bahadur, a resident of Qandaro Kali, and Umar, son of Jangrez, a resident of Azakhel, Nowshera. Weapons used in the incident were also recovered.

A double murder case has been registered against the suspects based on a complaint filed by Tariq, son of Farman Ali — a nephew of the deceased and resident of Chakdara. Further investigation is underway.

Previous article
‘Reciprocal Tariffs’ Yield No Winners: Only Solidarity and Cooperation Can Forge the Future
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

KP food authority concludes six-day inspection drive at tourist spots, 640...

PESHAWAR: In line with the directives of Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety & Halal Food Authority carried out...

Gilani stresses Pakistan-Russia cooperation for global peace

‘KP govt disbursed 80pc of its development funds by end of March’

Married daughters eligible for employment under deceased govt employee’s quota, rules SC

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.