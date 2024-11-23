Saudi remarks: Bushra Bibi booked in three cases across Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Three separate first information reports (FIRs) have been filed against former first lady Bushra Bibi in different districts of Punjab in connection to her statement in which she claimed a foreign conspiracy in the ouster of the PTI government.

PTI founder Imran Khan’s spouse had claimed that after the ex-PM returned from the holy city, then-army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa had begun receiving calls of disapproval. She didn’t specify who made the calls.

The statement seemingly baffled PTI leaders and workers who were expecting a favourable outcome from back-channel diplomacy in the lead-up to the party’s protest.

The government pounced on the remarks a day ago with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif terming them an “unforgivable crime” and declaring that no one would be allowed to “spew venom” against friendly states. He had vowed strict action against anyone taking against Saudi Arabia.

Subsequently, three FIRs were filed against her on Friday in the districts of Layyah, Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan in Punjab on Friday under Section 126 (committing depredation on territories of power at peace with Pakistan) of the Pakistan Penal Code and Article 29 of The Telegraph Act,1885.

According to the FIRs, the cases were filed against Bushra Bibi as her comments were against the “foreign policy, high-level affairs and mutual public interest” of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and had harmed the sentiments of citizens.

They said her remarks amounted to a “conspiracy” against Pakistan.

Separately, an accountability court had also issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Bushra Bibi over her continuous absence in the 190 million pounds corruption case. She was released last month on bail in a Toshakhana case, ending nearly nine months of her detention.